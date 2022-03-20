Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

