Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $82,236.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

