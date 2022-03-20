NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.57. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,286 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

