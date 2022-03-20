NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

