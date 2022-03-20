Nokia Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 7,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 792,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.