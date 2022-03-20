Nordea Investment Management AB Has $120.79 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Cerner worth $120,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.20. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

