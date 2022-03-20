Nordea Investment Management AB Has $19.11 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.42% of Herc worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

