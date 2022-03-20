Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 15,897 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Semtech worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

