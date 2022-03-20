Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,773 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

