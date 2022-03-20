Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.26% of First Republic Bank worth $94,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

