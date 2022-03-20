Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $290.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $268.51 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.