Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 667,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,531 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

