Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,869 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 174.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.11 and a 200-day moving average of $564.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.