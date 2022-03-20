Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 465 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Concentrix worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $203.16 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.