Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

