NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.38.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

