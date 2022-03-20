Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.63.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.99. 75,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

