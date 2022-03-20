Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.