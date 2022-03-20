Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.17. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4,412 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

