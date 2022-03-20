Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 200,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,018. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

