NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded up $16.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,980,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,094,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

