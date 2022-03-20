NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,223.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,223.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock opened at $4,988.73 on Thursday. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,363.32 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.