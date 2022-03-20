OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.