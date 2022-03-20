Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $233.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($2.66). Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $293.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

