OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.98.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,400 over the last three months. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,216,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 255,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 153,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

