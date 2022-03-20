Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Issues Earnings Results

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ONTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 188,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,888. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

