OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

