Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vacasa in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.
Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $832,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
