Oppenheimer Comments on Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brickell Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBI. William Blair began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.08.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

