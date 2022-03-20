Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.