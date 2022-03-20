Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,118,048 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

