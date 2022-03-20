Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.96.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,105,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,170. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

