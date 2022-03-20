Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Centene by 35.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.