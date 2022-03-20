Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,318 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.