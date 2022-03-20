Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

