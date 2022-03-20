Paramount Global Class A common (PARAA) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Paramount Global Class A common to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global Class A common and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 220 868 1668 48 2.55

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Paramount Global Class A common’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Global Class A common has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global Class A common’s peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion $4.54 billion 5.68 Paramount Global Class A common Competitors $7.89 billion $990.87 million 1.97

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 6.44% 11.91% 3.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

