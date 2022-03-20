PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $636,174.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00285073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004028 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.20 or 0.01189124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003217 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

