Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. William Blair cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.40.

PSN stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $13,644,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,291 shares during the period.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

