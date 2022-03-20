Patrick R. Johnson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VRT stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

