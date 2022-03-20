Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $449,369,000 after purchasing an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.