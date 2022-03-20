Patten Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

