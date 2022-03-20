Patten Group Inc. Sells 51 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,259,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,081,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average of $264.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $229.41 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

