Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $117.80 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.84. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

