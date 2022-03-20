PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.