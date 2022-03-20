Peavine Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. McDonald’s comprises about 0.0% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

