Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.23 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $186.19 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.