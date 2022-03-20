Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

