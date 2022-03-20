PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. 12,040,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. PepsiCo has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. American Trust bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

