Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.69

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and traded as high as $37.08. Pershing Square shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 9,600 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.