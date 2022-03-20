Peter Kamin Purchases 4,000 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Psychemedics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

